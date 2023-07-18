PHF Annual Report 2022 to unveil support for marginalized communities' strengthening

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF), an independent organization representing 42 international nongovernmental organizations (INGOs), is hosting its Annual Report 2022 launch on July 19 (Wednesday) to showcase its efforts in improving the lives of marginalized communities.

The PHF works closely with the Government of Pakistan, UN agencies, and civil society organizations to coordinate and enhance humanitarian assistance.

Their focus extends beyond immediate response efforts, emphasizing long-term recovery and reconstruction in flood-affected areas.

The launch event aims to strengthen partnerships, promote transparency, accountability, and good governance, with the goal of building a prosperous and resilient Pakistan.

The guests, including Federal Ministers, dignitaries from the diplomatic community, high-level representatives of the United Nations, and representatives from donor agencies, will be addressing the ceremony.

The PHF report emphasizes the need to strengthen partnerships with government institutions, UN agencies, and civil society organizations to ensure a coordinated and effective response in future.