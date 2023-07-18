Open Menu

PHF Annual Report 2022 To Unveil Support For Marginalized Communities' Strengthening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PHF Annual Report 2022 to unveil support for marginalized communities' strengthening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF), an independent organization representing 42 international nongovernmental organizations (INGOs), is hosting its Annual Report 2022 launch on July 19 (Wednesday) to showcase its efforts in improving the lives of marginalized communities.

The PHF works closely with the Government of Pakistan, UN agencies, and civil society organizations to coordinate and enhance humanitarian assistance.

Their focus extends beyond immediate response efforts, emphasizing long-term recovery and reconstruction in flood-affected areas.

The launch event aims to strengthen partnerships, promote transparency, accountability, and good governance, with the goal of building a prosperous and resilient Pakistan.

The guests, including Federal Ministers, dignitaries from the diplomatic community, high-level representatives of the United Nations, and representatives from donor agencies, will be addressing the ceremony.

The PHF report emphasizes the need to strengthen partnerships with government institutions, UN agencies, and civil society organizations to ensure a coordinated and effective response in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Civil Society July Event From Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes spec ..

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completes special security arrangements for ..

18 minutes ago
 Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes a ..

Promotional Link Departmental Training concludes at UVAS

19 minutes ago
 Electricity Rates to Rise 10% in August for French ..

Electricity Rates to Rise 10% in August for French Households, Small Businesses

18 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Turkey, C ..

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Turkey, China on July 20 in Brussels - ..

19 minutes ago
 PTA between Pak-Azerbaijan to be finalized in Augu ..

PTA between Pak-Azerbaijan to be finalized in August

30 minutes ago
 IMF Says Medium-Term Global Growth Prospects Remai ..

IMF Says Medium-Term Global Growth Prospects Remain Weak

31 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning i ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on Urban Planning in Dubai

54 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute contributes to pos ..

Technology Innovation Institute contributes to post-quantum cryptographic standa ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers unveil Dubai Business Forum to shap ..

Dubai Chambers unveil Dubai Business Forum to shape global trade and investment

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews progress of ERC’s devel ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews progress of ERC’s developmental projects in Syria

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in the Third G20 Finance Minister ..

UAE participates in the Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors M ..

1 hour ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan