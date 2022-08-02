UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 01:50 PM

PHF members reach out 19.9 mln people, initiate Rs25 bln humanitarian projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) member organisations have reached out 19.9 million people through multiple human development initiatives worth Rs. 25 billion implemented in various areas across the country.

Appreciating the significant contribution of international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) towards humanity and development, the government and civil society representative expressed that the role of civil society and development and humanitarian agencies was highly crucial to bring transformational change at the societal level.

These views were expressed at the annual showcasing event of the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) on the work of PHF member organizations which was accomplished in year 2021, a news release said.

Director General, Federal Directorate of Immunization Dr Soofia Younas stressed on the joint efforts at all levels to meet the desired outcomes of development and humanitarian goal in the country. She further highlighted the importance of investing in the overall health with special focus on mother child health and immunization of children for a healthy and prosperous future.

Head of Office Pakistan & Iran, European Commission Humanitarian Aid Office - ECHO , Taheeni Thammannagoda said that organizations were aligning their programme with development and humanitarian needs in the country. She highlighted their role in providing humanitarian relief such as food and nutrition, shelter, health care, water and sanitation and education in emergencies.

A five-year strategic plan of PHF was also shared at the ceremony to better educate audience at large about future plans to contribute towards development and humanitarian sector of Pakistan.

Giving details of the PHF member organizations' projects, Country Coordinator of Pakistan Humanitarian Forum Syed Shahid Kazmi informed the audience that 275 development and humanitarian projects were completed during the year 2021 with a total funding of Rs.

25 billion by reaching out to 19.9 million people in Pakistan.

He said that among the 275 projects, 131 were the humanitarian and 144 were the development projects. Through these 275 projects, PHF member organisations brought a significant change in the area of health, education, women economic development, nutrition, food security, disaster management, shelter/NFI and many other areas.

He mentioned that the INGOs were investing lots of resources in Pakistan and reaching out to communities in hard-to-reach areas and changing their lives but somehow their contribution was not really visible. "So it is a high time that the people must aware that this sector is fully committed to build the capacity of local organizations and to provide the assistance to the people," he said.

Chair of PHF Executive Committee, Farhan Ahmed Khan shared that among these 275 projects, 44 percent projects had COVID-19 component, 23 percent had cash component while 33 percent had disaster risk reduction (DRR) component. He further mentioned that PHF and its member organizations were fully committed to bringing a drastic change in Pakistan in both the humanitarian and development sectors and to playing a very effective role in fulfilling the targets of Vision 2025 and all the global and international commitments of Pakistan.

While addressing to the ceremony, Chairman PHF, board of Trustees, Lieutenant General (R) Omar Mehmood Hayat said the role of such forum was significant to take position on any development and humanitarian challenge in the country. He further mentioned that the five-year plan was a strategic guideline, which helped PHF and its member organisations to take tangible actions and perform a viable role to meet the goals of SDGs and Vision 2025 of Pakistan.

