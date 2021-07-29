PHF providing numerous facilities to health professionals: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the Punjab Health Foundation is providing numerous facilities to many health professionals.

Presiding over the 31st BoD's meeting of the Punjab Health Foundation (PHF) at the Department of Specialized Health Care & Medical education here on Thursday, she said that record loans had been given to health professionals through PHF, adding that 354 health professionals had been given loans through the PHF this year.

The minister said that the PHF had been set up to support them. She assured that PHF would maximum facilitate pharmacists as large number of pharmacists were contacting PHF for personal business. She said the incumbent government had turned the PHF as useful and beneficial for the health professionals according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. "The government is expecting international standard blood banks in the private sector," she added.

She said that the loan period of the PHF had been extended in order to provide maximum relief to the health professionals.

She said that the prime minister had been briefed about the steps taken by Punjab Health Foundation for the betterment of health professionals.

The minister stated that there was a positive change in the portfolio of PHF. She said that loans of Rs 400 million had so far been distributed among doctors, homeopaths, BDS and other sectors.

The meeting took important decisions and reviewed the performance of the PHF. The meeting approved the decisions of the 30th meeting of the PHF. The meeting also gave approval to recruit more contract employees in the IT section. During the meeting, various suggestions and opinions were came under discussion to make the PHF more productive and conducive for health professionals.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Care Muhammad Amir Jan, Secretary Southern Punjab, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Managing Director Punjab Health Foundation Dr. Kiran Khursheed, Prof. Javed Chaudhry and other members of the board of Directors.