PHHSA to dispatch relief goods to flood affected people of Sindh and South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) will dispatch relief goods to flood affected areas of Sindh and South Punjab.

Talking to media here on Sunday, Chairman PHHSA Shahzad Ali Malik said all members of the Association in first phase contributed to help meet the urgent needs of marooned flood affectees stuck at various locations and services of Al-Khadmat volunteers will be acquired to distribute relief goods among flood hit families. He said that Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan ( REAP) also distributed 18 trucks load of rice in affected areas.

Shahzad Malik, who is also founder chairman of REAP, said that the presnt REAP chief Ali Hussam Asghar played key in timely raising funds and all members donated generously towards relief measures.

He said that entire business community was well aware of the gravity of deadly flood havoc that caused colossal loss to human, property, infrastructure and agriculture besides denting the economic growth. He said the members of United Business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry have also sent scores of relief consignments in their respective areas and extending wholehearted support for early rehabilitation of the affected people.