PHICP To Invest Rs 53 Billion In Punjab For Poverty Alleviation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:45 PM

A meeting of the District Coordination Committee of Punjab Human Capital Investment Project Thursday held here in the Committee Room under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia

Project Director Punjab Human Capital Investment Project Tariq Mahmood gave a briefing on the project.

It was informed that under this project, Rs. 53 billion has been fixed for poverty alleviation including economic and social development in 11 districts of South Punjab. Project Director Punjab Human Capital Investment Project briefed the participants about the amount received by pregnant women and children under the Agoosh program and verification was done by NADRA and Ehsas program.

The project director said that the financial assistance program would also provide employment and training to young couples for employment. 20 basic health centres and 3 rural health centres in Bahawalpur will be upgraded.

Child education facilities will also be provided in 400 schools.

Deputy Commissioner Kathia assured that administrative support would be provided to the youth to remove poverty.

Project Director Punjab Human Capital Investment Project thanked Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur for his support and expressed best wishes for the project.

