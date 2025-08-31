Philanthropic Effort Brings Relief To Thirsty Community In Kohat
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 09:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) In a heartwarming display of community service, Tariq Shafi Durani, President of Bazar Mian Khel, has taken the initiative to provide a reliable water supply to the residents and shopkeepers of Mian Khel Bazaar.
At his own expense, Durani laid a water line at a cost of approximately Rs 850,000, ensuring that the area receives water twice a day. This selfless act has brought immense relief to the community, which has long struggled with severe water shortages, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat on Sunday.
The traders and residents of Mian Khel Bazaar have expressed their gratitude and satisfaction with the initiative, which they believe sets an exemplary model for government institutions.
The Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) Kohat, responsible for water supply in the city, seems to be failing in its duties, leaving many areas to suffer from water shortages.
Durani's initiative has sparked a demand for the government to encourage responsible citizens and compel WSSC to improve its performance.
The dignitaries and residents of the area have appealed to the government to take notice of Durani's initiative and use it as a model to improve water supply services in other parts of the city. They believe that WSSC should be held accountable for its failures and that measures should be taken to ensure that all areas of the city receive basic facilities like water.
