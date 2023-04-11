Philanthropist distributes Ramazan, Eid gifts among prisoners

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Raja Ghulam Haider Welfare Trust distributed Ramazan and Eid gifts among deserving prisoners of District Jail Abbottabad on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Trust, Rajad Arshad Turk also announced the provision of a water cooler and installation of a filtration plant for the provision of clean drinking water to inmates of the prison.

He said that they have been distributing dates, ration and cash amongst the deserving prisoners for the last several years. On this occasion, he also distributed Eid gifts amongst the prisoners.

In this connection, a function was held in District Jail Abbottabad during which the Superintendent of Jail, Hamid Azam Khan and District Khateeb, Maulana Mufti Abdul Wajid also attended.

The chairman of the Trust distributed cash, ration and Eid clothes among the deserving prisoners.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Mufti Abdul Wajid commended the relief activities of Raja Ghulam Haider Welfare Trust for the prisoners.

Similarly, Jail Superintendent, Hamid Azam Khan also expressed gratitude to the chairman of the Trust and arranged a detailed visit to the jail for him and briefed him about other needs in the prison.

Hamid Azam Khan said that the jail authorities are especially focusing on the education and looking after of the prisoners and a computer lab and library have been established in the prison with the aim to reform and turn them into useful members of society.