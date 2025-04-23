Philanthropist Donates Five Dialysis Machines To Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) American citizen of Pakistan origin philanthropist Abdul Manan donated five dialysis machines to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, aiming to improve medical facilities for patients undergoing dialysis.
A special ceremony was held at the hospital to mark the donation. The event was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr. Mushtaq Basheer Akif, Principal Sargodha Medical College Prof Dr Waris Farooqa, Additional MS Dr. Nayyar Abbas Khan Baloch, AMS Dr. Tariq Mahmood, Chief consultant Medicine Dr. Muhammad Khan, and Head of the Dialysis Center Muhammad Tahir Abdul Khaliq.
According to Head of the Dialysis Center Muhammad Tahir Abdul Khaliq, the hospital administration was informed about the challenges patients were facing due to a shortage of dialysis machines. In response, Abdul Manan, currently residing in the United States, generously donated five machines to meet the urgent need.
The hospital officials expressed their gratitude and termed the donation a commendable step toward enhancing patient care and easing the burden on the facility.
