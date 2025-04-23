Open Menu

Philanthropist Donates Five Dialysis Machines To Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Philanthropist donates five dialysis machines to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) American citizen of Pakistan origin philanthropist Abdul Manan donated five dialysis machines to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital, aiming to improve medical facilities for patients undergoing dialysis.

A special ceremony was held at the hospital to mark the donation. The event was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr. Mushtaq Basheer Akif, Principal Sargodha Medical College Prof Dr Waris Farooqa, Additional MS Dr. Nayyar Abbas Khan Baloch, AMS Dr. Tariq Mahmood, Chief consultant Medicine Dr. Muhammad Khan, and Head of the Dialysis Center Muhammad Tahir Abdul Khaliq.

According to Head of the Dialysis Center Muhammad Tahir Abdul Khaliq, the hospital administration was informed about the challenges patients were facing due to a shortage of dialysis machines. In response, Abdul Manan, currently residing in the United States, generously donated five machines to meet the urgent need.

The hospital officials expressed their gratitude and termed the donation a commendable step toward enhancing patient care and easing the burden on the facility.

Recent Stories

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & ..

The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium P ..

Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..

3 hours ago
 Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500 ..

Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025

6 hours ago
 New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Mu ..

New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

15 hours ago
Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat ca ..

Twelve children and teens drown in I.Coast boat capsize

15 hours ago
 Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

Suspect killed in shootout with police in Attock

15 hours ago
 Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

Measles claims life of one more child in Husri

15 hours ago
 Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of pol ..

Over 100,000 children vaccinated on 2nd day of polio drive

15 hours ago
 Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fe ..

Gold hits record, stocks diverge as Trump fuels Fed fears

15 hours ago
 Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade o ..

Gaza's hunger crisis worsens as Israeli blockade of all aid stretches into 50th ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan