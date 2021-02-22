UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philanthropist Lord Aamer Sarfraz Establishes Foundation For Youth, Children

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Philanthropist Lord Aamer Sarfraz establishes foundation for youth, children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :British-Pakistani philanthropist and social worker, Lord Aamer Sarfraz has established a foundation for socio-economic development of youth and children from remote areas of the country.

The 'Lord Sarfraz Foundation' has been established to develop and support innovative projects for remote areas including issues of youth, healthcare, clean water infrastructure, wildlife conservation, agriculture workers health, emergency response and human rights education, Sarfraz told APP here on Monday.

Sarfraz said that the foundation has already been conducting social programs in Pakistan for several years in different areas of Punjab and other parts of the country.

He said that his organization has also conducted over 110 free health camps in South Punjab and rural Sindh, targeted to the needs of Agri-workers women and children.

Additionally, entrepreneurial skills development programs have been established to diversify sources of income for rural agricultural communities, he said.

Aamer said that capacity building courses were also offered to the women and men belonging to the remote areas, including tailoring, embroidery and computer operations.

He said that another program is working with children incarcerated in prisons across Pakistan together with their mothers.

While replying to a question on his social work and philanthropy, he said "We established the first 'Therapeutic Horsemanship Program' in Pakistan through Equine-Assisted Activities and Therapy designed to serve special needs children in order to enhance the quality and productivity of their lives.

" He said the goal is to help these children in social, emotional, cognitive, or behavioral ways.

The majority of children participating in 'Equine Therapy' are between the ages of 3 to 20 years old and unfortunately, there are not many extra-curricular facilities or activities in Pakistan for special children, he said.

Replying to another question, he said that "We trained our specialized team for this program from a British Equine specialist, and includes horse experts, side-walkers, Equine-assisted therapy instructors and a Clinical Psychologist, he added.

While Fozia Saeed, whose child participated in the horse therapy programme, said   "I have observed a quick improvement in Ahmad's behavior after having equine therapy.

"I think outdoor exposures bring more improvements in these children than indoor activities and our family is so happy and satisfied to see Ahmad physical revival in normal life," she said.

Speaking on the occasion Lord Sarfraz said "Pakistan is blessed with an incredibly talented young population, when provided the right opportunities; the sky's the limit for them."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Punjab Water Agriculture Young Women Family From

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

46 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

52 seconds ago

ADX recognises HCT studentsâ€™ financial market ac ..

1 minute ago

Central Punjab vie to defend U16 One-Day title aga ..

9 minutes ago

MoHAP launches diverse innovation-based programmes ..

31 minutes ago

Safety above all, always: Emirates operates first ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.