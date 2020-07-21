Philanthropist Sister Ruth Lewis passes away from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Sister Ruth Lewis, the in-charge and one of the founders of charity organization Dar-ul-Sukoon passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to the novel coronavirus.

The philanthropist had been infected with the deadly virus on July 8 while she was tending to COVID-19 patients at Dar-ul-Sukoon.

She worked for the organization for over 50 years after being inspired by the Dutch founder of the charity, Sister Gertrude Lemmens,private news channels reported.

Sister Lewis also received the Pride of Karachi Award for her contributions for the city, especially the vulnerable.