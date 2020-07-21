UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philanthropist Sister Ruth Lewis Passes Away From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:40 PM

Philanthropist Sister Ruth Lewis passes away from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Sister Ruth Lewis, the in-charge and one of the founders of charity organization Dar-ul-Sukoon passed away on Tuesday after succumbing to the novel coronavirus.

The philanthropist had been infected with the deadly virus on July 8 while she was tending to COVID-19 patients at Dar-ul-Sukoon.

She worked for the organization for over 50 years after being inspired by the Dutch founder of the charity, Sister Gertrude Lemmens,private news channels reported.

Sister Lewis also received the Pride of Karachi Award for her contributions for the city, especially the vulnerable.

Related Topics

Karachi July Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KP CM takes notice of Panra’s song at Official r ..

30 minutes ago

UAE is vocal about tolerance because religion has ..

40 minutes ago

ICC postpones T20 World Cup due to Coronavirus

52 minutes ago

Hope Probe restores Arab nations&#039; former glor ..

1 hour ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Z ..

2 hours ago

SC suspends PHC order for release of 196 alleged t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.