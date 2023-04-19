UrduPoint.com

Philanthropist To Establish Old-Age House

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Noted philanthropist, Zubair Elahi has planned to establish an Old-Age House to look after helpless senior citizens in the provincial capital.

Mr Elahi, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the welfare organization 'Hope' said that a 6 kanal piece of land had already been acquired for the purpose. He said that besides those senior citizens, who were either lacking heirs or had been abandoned by the children, a vocational centre for destitute women would also be established on the acquired land to impart them skill for living a dignified life in the society.

Hope is also working on a project of the rehabilitation of drug addicts and has so far rehabilitated hundreds of drug addicts. Furthermore, the organization is also imparting technical skills to rehabilitated people to mainstream such them in the society.

As a part of its war against narcotics and drugs, the organization is extending support to sports activities.

The establishment of Old-Age House is a longstanding demand of the civil society and the general public as cases of the miserable conditions of the abandoned senior citizens were reported by the media.

