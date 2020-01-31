Philanthropist wants permission for regular monitoring in Jails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Ayub Malik , a Human Rights activist has demanded that the access of Philanthropist should be allowed for regular monitoring of Jails across the country to observe the real conditions of women and children inmates.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that the Philanthropist regular visit would be a blessing for the prisoners because women and children behind the barracks facing miserable life.

Malik expressed that it is the need of hour to resolve the mental health and other major issues of the inmates through philanthropist on the humanitarian bases.