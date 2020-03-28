Philanthropists appealed to help poor

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Partial lockdown was strictly observed in the district as the police and Army patrolled on different thoroughfares to discourage unnecessary movement of citizens in order to prevent spread of coronavirus.

The decision of the government regarding Friday congregations was also fully implemented in almost all the mosques and faithfuls offered prayers in their homes.

According to Dr. Abid Ali Bhatti, focal person of COVID-19, out of 26 suspected patients of Corona Virus admitted in different hospitals of Hafizabad district, 17 were discharged. He said that swab samples were sent to the laboratory and seventeen results were declared negative.

At present there are 6 suspected patients in DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and three in THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian. Their results were expected during the next 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shahzad Mirza distributed 1000 ration bags containing ghee, ata, grams, sugar etc which were donated by ex-general secretary district PTI, Shoaib Hayat Tarar in Azam Garden. Shoaib Hayat Tarar and DC appealed to well-to-do-people to come forward and donate food for the poor during this hour of trial.

Meanwhile, DBA President Amanullah Sandhu also distributed ration bags among clerical and other employees of the district courts.