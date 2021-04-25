UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philanthropists Come Forward To Help Thalassemia Patients: Sahibzada Haleem

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

Philanthropists come forward to help Thalassemia patients: Sahibzada Haleem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Frontier Foundation Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem Sunday said that difficulties have increased due to the corona situation, month of Ramadan and Lockdown and urged upon philanthropists to come forward and strengthen our hands through financial assistance.

Shahibzada said that due to a steady decline in blood donations. He appealed to the people to donate blood for sick children. He said the Frontier Foundation is providing free medical treatment to the children at a cost of millions of rupees annually and thanks to the donations of the people that help the needy children.

Sahibzada Haleem said that innocent children suffer from hereditary diseases of blood. Philanthropists have a vital role to play in keeping breathing alive, thanks to whose donations are being made to provide life-saving treatment to children. He appealed to the public to provide financial assistance to the organization to save the lives of children suffering from Thalassemia blood diseases.

Related Topics

Sunday From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

35 minutes ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.