Philanthropists come forward to help Thalassemia patients: Sahibzada Haleem

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Frontier Foundation Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem Sunday said that difficulties have increased due to the corona situation, month of Ramadan and Lockdown and urged upon philanthropists to come forward and strengthen our hands through financial assistance.

Shahibzada said that due to a steady decline in blood donations. He appealed to the people to donate blood for sick children. He said the Frontier Foundation is providing free medical treatment to the children at a cost of millions of rupees annually and thanks to the donations of the people that help the needy children.

Sahibzada Haleem said that innocent children suffer from hereditary diseases of blood. Philanthropists have a vital role to play in keeping breathing alive, thanks to whose donations are being made to provide life-saving treatment to children. He appealed to the public to provide financial assistance to the organization to save the lives of children suffering from Thalassemia blood diseases.