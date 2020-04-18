Philanthropists distributed relief goods among mechanics at motor workshops

Corona epidemic has not only affected the entire world but due to this virus working class on a daily wages has been badly suffered due to lockdown and the workshops they are working had been closed since long

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) : Corona epidemic has not only affected the entire world but due to this virus working class on a daily wages has been badly suffered due to lockdown and the workshops they are working had been closed since long.

As a result of the coronavirus, the daily wagers mechanics have nothing even at their home to eat because of the daily earning and that too have been stopped, leaving them on the mercy of Almighty Allah.

They also waiting for the relief packaged announced by the government and many of them did not even have their mobiles for use because of the much needy and poorest. In the meantime, some philanthropists, social workers and businessmen have got the initiative and provided them a little support so that could continue to start cooking food for their love one who are fully dependent on them.

General Petroleum, a mobile business company in the country, distributed relief goods to poor motor mechanics working in Drosh and Chitral motor workshops. Representative of General Petroleum Irshad Ahmed said that mechanics have been locked up for a long time because of lockdown, and most of them work with owners of workshops on a daily wage, but after the lockdown they were suffered the most.

So keeping in view the poor and needy, our organization has sent relief goods to over 300 households, including flour, cooking oil, sugar, rice, etc.

He says that although this stuff is not enough, it is a start and we have made an appeal to other businesses community to come out and help those needed people during this time of trouble.

"We did a survey a week ago for this purpose and write down the names of those who truly deserve, so that this aid does not go into the wrong hands and those who are good at it will not get it," Jawed Ahmed said. Names of people who are entitled to zakat or who are really entitled, their names were chosen and the goods were then delivered to them.

Bilal, a poor laborer, who works in the workshop, said that we were locked up in homes because of the lock-down and because of lack of business and wages we had been facing hardship to care after our ailing and old parents.

It is very difficult to run our affairs at homes another, Sajid, who was working on a workshop, informed.

Those who received the edibles items and many of them poor motor mechanics working in different workshops and laborers working on their daily wages thanked General Petroleum for remembering and helping them during this time of need.