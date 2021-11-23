Philanthropists donate blankets, jackets, warm clothes to jail inmates

The role of philanthropists has been very important in providing better living conditions to the prisoners in Central Jail Bahawalpur

Philanthropists donated 500 warm blankets, 150 jackets, 150 men's suits and 150 women's suits to the Jail, which were distributed among jail inmates.

The prison administration thanked the philanthropists for their cooperation in providing the items to protect prisoners from harsh cold weather.

They hoped that the philanthropists would continue to play their role for the welfare of the needy prisoners in the future.