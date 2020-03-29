UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philanthropists Must Come Froward On War Against COVID-19: Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

Philanthropists must come froward on war against COVID-19: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid while receiving donation from Chinese Company Chenggong at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department appealed to the local philanthropists to donate generously in the war against coronavirus.

The Chinese company has donated 9000 N-95 non medical masks, 40000 disposable masks and 1000 protective gloves.

Additional Secretary Asif Tufail and representatives of the Chinese company and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin thanked the Chinese company for their support. She appreciated their effort for the control of Corona virus.

The minister appealed that during the difficult times local philanthropists must come forward for the support of the needy people at this time of trial.

She said the entire nation was together and the government was utilizing all availableresources for the control of Corona virus.

Related Topics

Education Punjab China Company All From Government Yasmin Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

1 hour ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

2 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

2 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

2 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.