Philanthropists must come froward on war against COVID-19: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid while receiving donation from Chinese Company Chenggong at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department appealed to the local philanthropists to donate generously in the war against coronavirus.

The Chinese company has donated 9000 N-95 non medical masks, 40000 disposable masks and 1000 protective gloves.

Additional Secretary Asif Tufail and representatives of the Chinese company and others were also present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin thanked the Chinese company for their support. She appreciated their effort for the control of Corona virus.

The minister appealed that during the difficult times local philanthropists must come forward for the support of the needy people at this time of trial.

She said the entire nation was together and the government was utilizing all availableresources for the control of Corona virus.