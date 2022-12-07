Philanthropists, NGOs asked to shore up Zamung Kor center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood has underlined the need for mobilizing philanthropists and Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to contribute towards social welfare centre, Zamung Kor to fully pass on its benefits to the downtrodden segment of society.

During a visit to the Zamung Kor centre in Dera which is aimed at rehabilitating homeless children and currently accommodating 100 from across the Dera region, the ADC directed the Assistant Director Social Welfare to organize a meeting with other non-governmental organizations to further improve the situation of the institution and provide every opportunity and facilities to children.

The visiting dignitary was informed that the institute provided a homely environment to destitute children and looked after their educational, health, recreational, nutritional and psychological needs.

Tariq Mehmood also mixed in with the children and reviewed educational activities, living environment and cleanliness on the premises.

Later, he was given a tour of the kitchen where he checked the food arrangements for the children.

He also met with the teachers and urged them to pay special attention to the education and training of the children in order to enable them to meet the challenges ahead.

The Zamung Kor centre was opened in Dera Ismail Khan region in September this year in Sanghar Sharif, a village some five kilometers away from the main city on Chashma road. The facility is home to orphans, street children, homeless children and children of disabled persons.

As many as 15 children have started memorizing the Holy Quran while 12 others were learning the translation of the Quran.

Assistant Director of Zamung Kor project Rafiullah Khan who heads the centre says at the middle level, all the children would be provided with vocational training in different fields.

"This initiative is unique because of its special educational programme and psycho-social support," he observed.