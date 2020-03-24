Philanthropists urged to extend donations for poor, protective attire for workers

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak urged upon philanthropists to extend maximum cooperation towards district administration for purchasing protective kits, mask and other material for safety of workers

Similarly, the philanthropists to cooperate with the poor and ensure Rashan for them. While talking to a delegation of industrialists and head of different commercial organizations, he stated the workers o Multan Waste Management Company, Civil Defence, District administration and many others were working on frontline to facilitate persons in quarantine.

He informed that he shifted his camp in quarantine centre. Personal Protective apparatus, gloves, masks and sanitizers are required for facility of the workers. The philanthropists should come forward and present such needed things. The administration is not in need of cash but protective apparatus, he stated. He also urged them to take special care of the poor labourers, who could not find labour these days. The philanthropists could contact 061920049 for donations.