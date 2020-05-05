UrduPoint.com
Philanthropists Urged To Help Needy People In Holy Month Of Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:31 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :A known social worker and head of a welfare organization in Mardan Aimal Khan Mohmand Tuesday said that the distribution of ration among poor and needy families would continue during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Talking to media persons during the distribution of ration among the poor families of the area, Aimal Khan Mohmand said that due to lockdown daily wagers hit badly and they need our help and urged the philanthropists to come forward and help these needy people.

He said usually his organisation starts distribution of ration in Holy month of Ramazan, but due to lockdown they started the distribution of ration well before commencement of the Ramazan so that to help the needy and deserving people.

He also advised the people to follow the guideline issued by the government to wash their hands time and again, keep social distancing, avoid hugging, avoid unnecessarily visits to the bazaar, markets and use gloves, masks if going for any essential work.

He said that due to coronavirus pandemic the precautionary measures must be taken for own safety and for the safety of other family members. About the distribution, he said, they were distributing rations individually which was in different stages.

He appealed to the people to follow guidelines of the provincial government so that they could protect themselves from this virus and save others from further spreading of this pandemic.

