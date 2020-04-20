Philanthropists urged to help poor, needy

Dr. Liaquat Ali, Associate Professor at the Kidney Center, Hayatabad, who along with his team is involved in treating patients affected by the Corona epidemic, is also at the forefront of the awareness campaign for Corona prevention

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Dr. Liaquat Ali, Associate Professor at the Kidney Center, Hayatabad, who along with his team is involved in treating patients affected by the Corona epidemic, is also at the forefront of the awareness campaign for Corona prevention.

"Let us not forget our poor brothers, transgender and deserving minorities in this difficult time and surely this welfare work gave me more comfort," said Dr. Liaqat Ali during distribution of food packages to the most neglected needy, transgender and other deserving minorities.

"Along with my team of devoted people and youngsters, we are delivering rations to the deserving people of Peshawar at their doorstep and so far we have distributed rations to 120 deserving families during the lockdown as a result of the outbreak of Cornoavirus," he informed.

"We have reached to the Khawaja Sarai (transgender) and minorities as no one came to rescue the transgender lockdown to their homes and poor minority community," he said.

He said being a doctor, he was morally bound to do welfare work as well and should reach out to the people in this hour of need. Lockdown had forced poor people to stay at home, as many daily wagers had lost their jobs and they had nothing to care after their families.

He urged upon philanthropist to come forward as this was the time when they could extend their helping hands to many poor brothers and families.

"We are all answerable to Almighty Allah so we have to care after the ailing humanity and should come forward and extend all possible help to the eligible people who needs our help," Dr. Liaqat concluded.