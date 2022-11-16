UrduPoint.com

Philanthropy Part And Parcel Of Business : FCCI Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Philanthropy is part and parcel of the business activity, especially in Faisalabad where entrepreneurs generously support welfare projects in addition to managing major trust hospitals as well as hundreds of free dispensaries across the city

Dr.

Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said this Wednesday while addressing a gathering after visiting Khadija Memorial Trust Hospital here.

He appreciated the administration of Khadija Memorial Trust Hospital and said that this hospital had important role in providing good health facilities to people in a sub- urban locality of Faisalabad.

He particularly appreciated the cleanliness level, emergency services, surgery and other facilities available for public.

