Philanthropy part and parcel of business : FCCI Chief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Philanthropy is part and parcel of the business activity, especially in Faisalabad where entrepreneurs generously support welfare projects in addition to managing major trust hospitals as well as hundreds of free dispensaries across the city.

Dr.

Khurram Tariq, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said this Wednesday while addressing a gathering after visiting Khadija Memorial Trust Hospital here.

He appreciated the administration of Khadija Memorial Trust Hospital and said that this hospital had important role in providing good health facilities to people in a sub- urban locality of Faisalabad.

He particularly appreciated the cleanliness level, emergency services, surgery and other facilities available for public.