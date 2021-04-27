UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philip Morris Pk Limited Announces Financial Results For Q1 Ended

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Philip Morris Pk Limited announces financial results for Q1 ended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL) posted a profit after tax of Rs 718.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2021, compared to a profit after tax of Rs 361.4 million for the same period last year.

During the stated quarter, the company's domestic net turnover stood at Rs 4,440 million reflecting an increase by 6% versus same period last year, said a press release issued here.

Being one of the two companies paying 98 percent of the total tobacco tax collection, the PMPKL's contribution to the National Exchequer, in the form of excise duty, sales tax and other government levies, stood at Rs 7,089 million.

Company's contribution to the National Exchequer for the first quarter of 2021 is higher by 23.3% compared to the same period last year, reflecting 61.1% of Q1'21 Gross Turnover whereas profit after tax of Rs 718.4 million retained for the business is only 6.2% of Q1'21 Gross Turnover.

Excessive excise duty increases of 93% on Value Tier brands ( from Rs17/pack in Apr'18 to Rs33/pack in Jun'19) have further stretched the price gap between duty paid cigarettes and duty evaded by over 200%.

The legally compliant tax paid cigarettes are, therefore, becoming more expensive due to increased taxes while tax-evaded brands are easily accessible at lower prices than the minimum price prescribed under the tax regime Rs 63/pack, nullifying the objective of imposing levies to control tobacco.

Within the past decade, there has been an exponential growth in the numbers of local cigarette manufacturers, manufacturing over 100+ brands across Pakistan (including AJK) selling at significantly below the minimum price as mentioned above.

While the introduction of Track and Trace system promises stringent action against tax evasion, the delayed implementation continues to take a toll on the legally compliant tax-paying cigarette industry in the form of non-tax paid illicit sector.

The advertising and marketing restrictions also negatively impact the operating landscape for the legally compliant cigarette sector. In March 2020, the government issued a Statutory Regulatory Order No. 72(I)/2020 further restricting advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco and tobacco products.

As a law abiding corporate, PMPKL ensured compliance of these directives, however, many brands by illicit domestic manufacturers continue to violate these advertising restrictions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Company Same Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir March 2020 From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

20 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousan ..

50 minutes ago

'No sign' of infection after Barcelona Covid conce ..

6 minutes ago

Revenue officials demand permanent workplaces for ..

6 minutes ago

RDIF Believes Brazilian Regulator's Decision on Sp ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.