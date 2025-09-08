Philipines ambassador calls on governor Punjab

Ambassador of the Philippines Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez called on the Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and explored opportunities for collaboration in education, trade, culture and other key areas during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of the Philippines Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez called on the Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and explored opportunities for collaboration in education, trade, culture and other key areas during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Ambassador’s spouse Alicia Kawlaw and Honorary Consul General of the Philippines Fahadel Sheikh were also present during the meeting.

The Philippine Ambassador extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of life and property due to the recent floods in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the Philippines has a long-standing relationship of friendship with Pakistan. He said despite Pakistan’s very small contribution to climate change, Pakistan is facing the worst floods and problems due to climate change.

The Governor said Philippines and Pakistan can cooperate with each other to address the challenge of climate change.

He said As Chancellor, he has launched programmes on climate challenge in universities.

He said Pakistan’s textile products are famous all over the world for their high quality. He further said that the PPP has launched the biggest programme for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh province. The Governor of Punjab said that Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto, has constructed 2.1 million houses for flood victims in Sindh province since 2021.

Philippine Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez informed the Governor of Punjab about the establishment of a growth window for student exchange and scholarship programme at GIFT University. He said that he will ensure exchanges of educational, trade and cultural delegations between Pakistan and the Philippines.