Open Menu

Philipines Ambassador Calls On Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Philipines ambassador calls on governor Punjab

Ambassador of the Philippines Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez called on the Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and explored opportunities for collaboration in education, trade, culture and other key areas during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of the Philippines Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez called on the Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and explored opportunities for collaboration in education, trade, culture and other key areas during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Ambassador’s spouse Alicia Kawlaw and Honorary Consul General of the Philippines Fahadel Sheikh were also present during the meeting.

The Philippine Ambassador extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of life and property due to the recent floods in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the Philippines has a long-standing relationship of friendship with Pakistan. He said despite Pakistan’s very small contribution to climate change, Pakistan is facing the worst floods and problems due to climate change.

The Governor said Philippines and Pakistan can cooperate with each other to address the challenge of climate change.

He said As Chancellor, he has launched programmes on climate challenge in universities.

He said Pakistan’s textile products are famous all over the world for their high quality. He further said that the PPP has launched the biggest programme for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Sindh province. The Governor of Punjab said that Chairman Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto, has constructed 2.1 million houses for flood victims in Sindh province since 2021.

Philippine Ambassador Dr. Emmanuel R. Fernandez informed the Governor of Punjab about the establishment of a growth window for student exchange and scholarship programme at GIFT University. He said that he will ensure exchanges of educational, trade and cultural delegations between Pakistan and the Philippines.

Recent Stories

Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand ..

Ducky Bhai sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in gambling apps case

7 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues 16,524 single-phase meters for ..

7 minutes ago
 AC Chaudhry Arslan visits protective embankments o ..

AC Chaudhry Arslan visits protective embankments of Indus

7 minutes ago
 Social media addiction, commercialization mar pash ..

Social media addiction, commercialization mar pashto cnema in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

7 minutes ago
 Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower ..

Teenagers held for minor’s rape, murder in Lower Dir

7 minutes ago
 Philipines ambassador calls on governor Punjab

Philipines ambassador calls on governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
Two drug peddlers, house robbery gang arrested

Two drug peddlers, house robbery gang arrested

5 minutes ago
 WASA provided uninterrupted supply of clean drinki ..

WASA provided uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water to flood victims duri ..

5 minutes ago
 CM Command and Control System in Punjab on cards

CM Command and Control System in Punjab on cards

5 minutes ago
 KP Health Dept organizes dengue awareness walk led ..

KP Health Dept organizes dengue awareness walk led by Advisor Ihtesham Ali

6 minutes ago
 DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive iss ..

DC reviews dengue situation, certain directive issued

3 hours ago
 Special campaign launched to protect children from ..

Special campaign launched to protect children from violence in Punjab: Sara Ahme ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan