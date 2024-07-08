Open Menu

Philippine Ambassador Visits Dhodial Mansehra To Foster Trade Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 06:54 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Ambassador of the Philippines, Maria Agnes M Cervantes on Monday visited Dhudial Mansehra with her embassy staff to discuss and promote trade relations between the Philippines and Pakistan.

The ambassador visited at the invitation of former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Hanif Gohar.

During her visit to Gohar House, the ambassador and her delegation met with key figures from the business community.

They engaged in discussions about enhancing trade between the two nations and explored the economic landscape of Pakistan. Former Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati was also present to participate in the discussions.

The delegation extended their visit to include the Al-Mustafa Trust Gohar Campus Hospital in Dhodial and the Dadar Sanatorium Hospital. At Al-Mustafa Trust Hospital, the hospital administration provided a detailed briefing on the medical facilities and modern machinery available at the hospital.

Furthermore, the ambassador visited the SOS Village Dhodial, where she and her team interacted with the children residing there. They were informed about the residential and educational facilities provided to the children.

The children showcased their skills through impressive performances of judo, karate, and taekwondo, which were highly appreciated by the visitors. Retired Colonel Fayaz Khan, Vice-Chancellor of Hazara University, was also present during this visit.

Ambassador Cervantes praised the beauty of the area and expressed her admiration for the efforts being made to provide quality healthcare and education to the local community.

The visit signifies a step forward in strengthening the ties between the Philippines and Pakistan, with a focus on mutual economic growth and cooperation.

