Philippine consul general visits Sundas Foundation, pledges support

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Fahdel Sheikh, the honorary consul general of Philippines, visited the Sundas Foundation here on Saturday, where he met with patients suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

During the visit, Fahdel Sheikh toured the facilities and reviewed the various services provided by the foundation. He distributed gifts and sweets to the patients and pledged ongoing support. He also expressed his commitment to raising global awareness about the foundation’s efforts in providing essential care to individuals with blood disorders.

Fahdel Sheikh reaffirmed his strong commitment to supporting the foundation's mission and assured that he would play an active role in promoting its work on a global scale. He committed to supporting the foundation in exploring ways to attract further international aid, which will help sustain and expand vital services for thalassemia and hemophilia patients in Pakistan.

Sundas Foundation Medical Director Dr. Adnan Gilani briefed the honorary consul general in detail about the foundation’s services. He highlighted that the foundation provides free treatment and medication to over 7,000 thalassemia patients, whose lives depend on regular blood transfusions. Dr. Gilani also shared insights on the foundation’s comprehensive care, patient guidance, and awareness programs aimed at improving the quality of life for those affected.

Foundation’s President Yaseen Khan expressed his gratitude for the Consul General’s visit and encouragement. The senior leadership of the foundation, including Chief Operating Officer Abdul Sattar, Director of Finance Ali Rauf, and Muhammad Yaqoob, were also present.