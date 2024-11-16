Philippine Consul General Visits Sundas Foundation, Pledges Support
Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Fahdel Sheikh, the honorary consul general of Philippines, visited the Sundas Foundation here on Saturday, where he met with patients suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.
During the visit, Fahdel Sheikh toured the facilities and reviewed the various services provided by the foundation. He distributed gifts and sweets to the patients and pledged ongoing support. He also expressed his commitment to raising global awareness about the foundation’s efforts in providing essential care to individuals with blood disorders.
Fahdel Sheikh reaffirmed his strong commitment to supporting the foundation's mission and assured that he would play an active role in promoting its work on a global scale. He committed to supporting the foundation in exploring ways to attract further international aid, which will help sustain and expand vital services for thalassemia and hemophilia patients in Pakistan.
Sundas Foundation Medical Director Dr. Adnan Gilani briefed the honorary consul general in detail about the foundation’s services. He highlighted that the foundation provides free treatment and medication to over 7,000 thalassemia patients, whose lives depend on regular blood transfusions. Dr. Gilani also shared insights on the foundation’s comprehensive care, patient guidance, and awareness programs aimed at improving the quality of life for those affected.
Foundation’s President Yaseen Khan expressed his gratitude for the Consul General’s visit and encouragement. The senior leadership of the foundation, including Chief Operating Officer Abdul Sattar, Director of Finance Ali Rauf, and Muhammad Yaqoob, were also present.
Recent Stories
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt providing right to emergency care to all citizens11 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on unarmed civilians in Kalat11 minutes ago
-
3 people injured in road accident22 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrest 228 under anti-smog action plan32 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO visit Gurdwara Baabe Di Ber Sahib42 minutes ago
-
Child specialist stresses balanced diet for healthy life51 minutes ago
-
3,000 athletes to participate in PMUS Olympiad51 minutes ago
-
Tech-driven change revolutionizing mental health support in Pakistan52 minutes ago
-
Islam commands tolerance, good behaviour; says CM Murad on Tolerance Day2 hours ago
-
Former SAARC chamber chief condoles Ilyas Bilour's death2 hours ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over demise of Ilyas Bilour2 hours ago