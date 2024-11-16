Open Menu

Philippine Consul General Visits Sundas Foundation, Pledges Support

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Philippine consul general visits Sundas Foundation, pledges support

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Fahdel Sheikh, the honorary consul general of Philippines, visited the Sundas Foundation here on Saturday, where he met with patients suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

During the visit, Fahdel Sheikh toured the facilities and reviewed the various services provided by the foundation. He distributed gifts and sweets to the patients and pledged ongoing support. He also expressed his commitment to raising global awareness about the foundation’s efforts in providing essential care to individuals with blood disorders.

Fahdel Sheikh reaffirmed his strong commitment to supporting the foundation's mission and assured that he would play an active role in promoting its work on a global scale. He committed to supporting the foundation in exploring ways to attract further international aid, which will help sustain and expand vital services for thalassemia and hemophilia patients in Pakistan.

Sundas Foundation Medical Director Dr. Adnan Gilani briefed the honorary consul general in detail about the foundation’s services. He highlighted that the foundation provides free treatment and medication to over 7,000 thalassemia patients, whose lives depend on regular blood transfusions. Dr. Gilani also shared insights on the foundation’s comprehensive care, patient guidance, and awareness programs aimed at improving the quality of life for those affected.

Foundation’s President Yaseen Khan expressed his gratitude for the Consul General’s visit and encouragement. The senior leadership of the foundation, including Chief Operating Officer Abdul Sattar, Director of Finance Ali Rauf, and Muhammad Yaqoob, were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Philippines From Blood

Recent Stories

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

2 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

2 hours ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

2 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

5 hours ago
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

17 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

17 hours ago
 Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan