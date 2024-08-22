Open Menu

Philippine Undersecretary Visits Sindh University

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 11:44 PM

Philippine Undersecretary visits Sindh University

Philippine’s Undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Eduardo Jose de Vega visited the University of Sindh Jamshoro along with a delegation that included Philippine Ambassador at Islamabad Maria Agnes, Consul General Karachi Dr. Imran Yousuf and Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan-Philippine Business Council Hanif Gohar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Philippine’s Undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs Eduardo Jose de Vega visited the University of Sindh Jamshoro along with a delegation that included Philippine Ambassador at Islamabad Maria Agnes, Consul General Karachi Dr. Imran Yousuf and Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan-Philippine business Council Hanif Gohar.

The delegation, which also comprised 15 officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy, and the Consulate, first toured the Institute of Sindhology, where they viewed the museum's exhibits, expressing keen interest and appreciation.

According to a spokesperson for the University of Sindh, the visit was initiated at the request of Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega, who was currently visiting Pakistan. The delegation later visited the Department of Sociology before meeting with the Vice Chancellor of Sindh University, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

During the meeting, Undersecretary de Vega revealed that his father had completed his PhD in Sociology at Sindh University in 1962.

However, all of his father’s belongings, including his PhD degree, were lost during floods in the Philippines. He expressed a desire to obtain a copy of his father Goeler de Vega’s degree for his records.

In response, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro presented him with a copy of his father’s PhD thesis, titled "A Study of Social and Cultural Patterns in Pakistan," completed in 1962.

Dr. Kalhoro highlighted that Sindh University was one of the oldest universities in Pakistan, and its records were meticulously maintained. He added that de Vega’s father was one of three scholars who completed their PhDs at the university in 1962. The Vice Chancellor proudly noted that the thesis remains in excellent condition.

The meeting was also attended by Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Dr. Agha Asad Noor, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Irfana Begum Mallah and other officials.

