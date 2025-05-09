Philippines Consul General Discusses With Punjab Governor Cooperation In Various Fields
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 08:44 PM
Honorary Consul General of the Philippines Fadhel Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Friday and discussed relations between the two countries in the fields of education, tourism and trade
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Honorary Consul General of the Philippines Fadhel Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Friday and discussed relations between the two countries in the fields of education, tourism and trade.
The governor said Pakistan attaches great importance to bilateral cooperation with the Philippines. He said that there are vast opportunities to expand relations between Pakistan and the Philippines in the fields of education, trade and tourism, especially in the textile and pharmaceutical sectors. He said people-to-people contacts between the two countries should increase so that they could benefit from each other’s experiences.
He also stressed need for exchange of student delegations between Pakistan and the Philippines.
Fahadel Sheikh said the student exchange programme between Pakistan and the Philippines would be started soon. He said that under the Governor’s Scholarship Programme, two students from Pakistan would go to the Philippines to study in any field and under the same programme, two students from the Philippines would study on scholarship in educational institutions in Pakistan. The honorary consul general said that the Philippines desires peace in the region and wants Pakistan and India to resolve the issue through talks.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on de ..
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 19
India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR
Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the Wa ..
Murder case accused arrested
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 14
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression
Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various ..
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'
PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market
India's reckless conduct brought two nuclear states closer to major conflict: FO ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur chairs key meeting on development plans for ..2 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI Lahore president till May 192 minutes ago
-
India cannot act as judge, jury, & executioner: DG ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot district administration on high alert for public protection under the War Contingency Plan2 minutes ago
-
Murder case accused arrested2 minutes ago
-
High-Level meeting on Kohistan scandal summons DG audit on May 1415 minutes ago
-
QUEST organized protest rally against Indian Aggression2 minutes ago
-
Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various fields2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman stresses emergency preparedness during surprise visit to Disaster Management HQ2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan visit 'langar khana'2 minutes ago
-
PFA seals hostel mess and restaurant2 minutes ago
-
Role of CPEC & BRI enhancing Pakistan’s infrastructure, Sahiwal Coal Fired Power Plant46 minutes ago