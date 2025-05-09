Philippines consul general discusses with Punjab governor cooperation in various fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Honorary Consul General of the Philippines Fadhel Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Friday and discussed relations between the two countries in the fields of education, tourism and trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Honorary Consul General of the Philippines Fadhel Sheikh called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Friday and discussed relations between the two countries in the fields of education, tourism and trade.

The governor said Pakistan attaches great importance to bilateral cooperation with the Philippines. He said that there are vast opportunities to expand relations between Pakistan and the Philippines in the fields of education, trade and tourism, especially in the textile and pharmaceutical sectors. He said people-to-people contacts between the two countries should increase so that they could benefit from each other’s experiences.

He also stressed need for exchange of student delegations between Pakistan and the Philippines.

Fahadel Sheikh said the student exchange programme between Pakistan and the Philippines would be started soon. He said that under the Governor’s Scholarship Programme, two students from Pakistan would go to the Philippines to study in any field and under the same programme, two students from the Philippines would study on scholarship in educational institutions in Pakistan. The honorary consul general said that the Philippines desires peace in the region and wants Pakistan and India to resolve the issue through talks.