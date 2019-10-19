UrduPoint.com
Philippines Embassy Police Attach Meets CCPO Lahore BA Nasir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:56 PM

Philippines Embassy Police Attach meets CCPO Lahore BA Nasir

Philippines Embassy Police Attach PCol Marlon S Sapla met Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore BA Nasir here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Philippines Embassy Police Attach PCol Marlon S Sapla met Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore BA Nasir here on Saturday.

During the meeting, cooperation to control narcotics and terrorism came under discussion.

The CCPO briefed him about the ongoing anti narcotics campaign of police and said drug peddlers outside educational institutes were being eliminated.

He said bilateral cooperation should be enhanced to completely root out terrorism.

Attach PCol Marlon S Sapla appreciated the anti narcotics strategy of the police.

He said both the countries would collectively eliminate the menace of narcotics.

CCPO BA Nasir also gave a shield to the PCol Marlon S Sapla.

