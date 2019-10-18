Philippines embassy police colonel attach Marloon meets IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said Punjab police were implementing the community policing rules for public with the help of effective use of modern technology and forensic science

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said Punjab police were implementing the community policing rules for public with the help of effective use of modern technology and forensic science.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Philippines Embassy Police Attach at Central Police Office, here on Friday.

The IGP said police force was ensuring the use of modern education and working modules for crime investigation whereas the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was engaged in intelligence based operations in all districts of the province.

In addition to this, he said Special Protection Unit (SPU) was also providing protection to foreigners, investors and specialists whereas Police Khidmat Marakiz had been separated from the police stations for facilitation of citizens where they were provided 14 services under one roof by using the latest integrated system.

Philippines Police Colonel Attach Marloon admired the efforts of Punjab Police against crimes and war against terror despite limited resources and said Punjab police were fulfilling its duty for protection of public lives and wealth at their best and incidents of terrorism have been decreased by timely response.

Moreover, he said different IT-based projects of Punjab Police equipped with modern technology bear the value of international standard and appreciable whereas the installation of modern surveillance system for monitoring purpose like Safe City Lahore in the other districts of province was commendable and professional cooperation and information sharing between the forces of two countries would be increased.

At the end of the meeting, memorial souvenirs were exchanged between the IGP Punjab and the Philippines Police Colonel.