UrduPoint.com

Philippines Logs 2,605 New COVID-19 Cases, 191 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:30 PM

Philippines logs 2,605 new COVID-19 cases, 191 deaths

MANILA, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,605 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 2,803,213.

The DOH also reported that 191 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 44,430.

Two laboratories failed to submit data.

The Philippines has battled three waves of coronavirus infections since the outbreak last year. The last wave driven by the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus peaked in September when the DOH reported the highest daily tally on Sept. 11 with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 21.5 million samples for COVID-19 in the country.

Related Topics

Died Philippines September Sunday From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting residence of Iraqi Prime Minister ‎

31 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support ..

Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million to support publishing houses participatin ..

36 seconds ago
 Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 President issues Federal Decrees on National Emerg ..

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Mana ..

1 hour ago
 EGA completes Al Taweelah smelter expansion

EGA completes Al Taweelah smelter expansion

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039 ..

UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039;s future

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.