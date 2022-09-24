Philippines logs 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

The Philippines reported 2,691 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,934,778

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Philippines reported 2,691 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 3,934,778.

The Department of Health said the number of active cases rose to 32,323, while 29 more patients died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the country's death toll to 62,759.

Metro Manila, the capital region with over 13 million people, tallied 1,354 new cases.

The Philippines reported its highest COVID-19 single-day tally of 39,004 new cases on Jan. 15. The country, with a population of around 110 million, has fully vaccinated over 72.9 million people.