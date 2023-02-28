UrduPoint.com

Philippines May Become Potential Sugar Market For Pakistan: Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Philippines Ambassador Ms Dan Erwin C. Bagaporo said on Tuesday that her country might become a potential sugar market for Pakistan.

Talking to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr Khurram Tariq, she said the relations between the two countries must be capitalised in terms of economic cooperation. She said that her country was interested in importing sugar, agricultural machinery and textile products from Pakistan, and it could also extend technical services to Pakistan for promotion of tourism. She said that a sugar mill in the Philippines had been blacklisted while another is at the verge of closure. This situation might cause sugar shortage, and hence her country intended to fulfill its domestic needs by importing sugar from Pakistan.

She also mentioned a long list of items which could be imported or exported between the two countries and said that in this connection "we must encourage direct links between the business community of the two countries".

She also promised to play a role in arranging trade delegations or B2B (business to-business) meetings so that businesspeople could finalise their economic deals with their counterparts.

The ambassador also promised to visit Faisalabad in mid-March to have direct contacts with the business community. She said that Philippines was importing textile products from Pakistan, but its share was minimal, which could be enhanced to a reasonable level. She said that earlier Philippines was providing services to Pakistan, which were lowered to the minimum; however these are still gaining momentum after improvement of overall economic situation in the world.

Dr Khurram Tariq appreciated the cooperation between the two countries and said that Pakistan had the potential to fulfill the entire textile needs of Philippines. Similarly, Philippines could help Pakistan to reorganise its tourism industry on modern lines.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad was also present.

