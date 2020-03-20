Philonthropists asked to pay Zakat, Sadaqat to the poor before Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has asked the wealthy people to pay their mandatory Zakat to coronavirus affected deserving poor people without waiting for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The research department of CII said in a statement that paying Zakat and Sadqat to daily wagers and deserving poor even before completion of mandatory one year period of Zakat payment was better and appreciable to provide solace to the poor and deserving people.

CII said in such a situation paying Zakat to the deserving is appreciable.

CII asked philanthropists to make a group, pool their donations together and help the deserving on lasting basis without hurting their self esteem.