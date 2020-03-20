UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philonthropists Asked To Pay Zakat, Sadaqat To The Poor Before Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Philonthropists asked to pay Zakat, Sadaqat to the poor before Ramazan

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has asked the wealthy people to pay their mandatory Zakat to coronavirus affected deserving poor people without waiting for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has asked the wealthy people to pay their mandatory Zakat to coronavirus affected deserving poor people without waiting for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

The research department of CII said in a statement that paying Zakat and Sadqat to daily wagers and deserving poor even before completion of mandatory one year period of Zakat payment was better and appreciable to provide solace to the poor and deserving people.

CII said in such a situation paying Zakat to the deserving is appreciable.

CII asked philanthropists to make a group, pool their donations together and help the deserving on lasting basis without hurting their self esteem.

Related Topics

Poor CII Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Solidarity, hope and coordinated global response n ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Arranging Putin's Participation in 'Virtual ..

7 minutes ago

234 under treatment for coronavirus in Sindh

7 minutes ago

Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N. Syri ..

7 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report ..

7 minutes ago

Govt to clear refunds within March, grant export r ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.