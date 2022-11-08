Philosophy of Allam Iqbal, a beacon house for young generation: BBISE chairman

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Ejaz Azeem Baloch said the personality and philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a beacon house for the young generation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education Chairman Ejaz Azeem Baloch said the personality and philosophy of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a beacon house for the young generation.

"It was impossible to accomplish the dream of Pakistan without the philosophy and ideology of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal," he said while addressing a ceremony held in connection with the Iqbal Day.

Chairman BBISE said teachings of islam were the basis of Iqbal's thought and philosophy, and his poetry acted as a beacon in every age.

The message of Hakeem Ummat Allama Iqbal was universal, while his poetry reflected all sections of the society. "Iqbal's poetry is enlightening the students and his poetry can lead us to the path of progress."Iqbal was a living and progressive universal personality, he said, adding that the new generation could brighten its future by adopting ideas of the poet of the East.