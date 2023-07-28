Open Menu

Philosophy Of Imam Hussain A Beacon Of Hope For Us: Asif Ali Zardari

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 08:28 PM

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari while paying homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions on the occasion of Ashura Day, said that the philosophy of Imam Hussain (A.S) is the philosophy of the entire humanity and acts as a beacon of hope for us

The speech of Hazrat Bibi Zainab (S.A.) in the court of Yazid defeated him and acts as a testament of sheer courage till this day, he said in his message on the occasion of Ashura-e-Muharram.

Asif Ali Zardari said that to understand the religion of islam, it is necessary to learn from the great sacrifices of the grandson of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that the leadership of the PPP resisted the Yazidis of the time by following the philosophy of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) as a torch of hope.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the philosophy of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) will remain as the perfect example of bravery, steadfastness, courage and fighting for one's rights. The leadership and Jiyalas of the PPP have followed the path of Hussainyat and have preferred martyrdom over compromising on the truth and their rights.

