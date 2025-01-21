PHIMC board holds 90th meeting to advance healthcare initiatives

The 90th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), chaired by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, reviewed pivotal healthcare programs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The 90th meeting of the board of Directors of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), chaired by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, reviewed pivotal healthcare programs.

The agenda included the approval of minutes from the 89th meeting and the launch of the Chief Minister’s Special Initiative for Transplant Program on February 1, 2025.

A detailed review of the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program highlighted its successful implementation.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique lauded these initiatives as historic milestones in the health sector under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He noted that the Chief Minister’s Dialysis Program, Transplant Program, and Children’s Heart Surgery Program are flagship projects designed to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the province.

The minister emphasized that the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company has been designated as the executing agency for these programs, with the transplant program's system designed to ensure maximum transparency.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Azmat Mahmood (via video link), CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz, and other prominent officials and stakeholders, including Advocate Supreme Court Sultan Mahmood and Dr. Adnan Khan, who joined via video link.