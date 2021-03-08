PHJK holds rally against Indian atrocities on IOK women

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (PHJK) on Monday organized a rally against Indian oppression on women in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in connection with International Women's Day.

Participants of the rally marched from Burhan Wani Chowk to Ghari Pan Chowk. They were chanting slogans "Go India Go" and "Indian Occupiers, Leave Jammu and Kashmir".

Protestors also burnt Indian flag and demanded equal rights for women in IOK.

While addressing the rally, speakers said the International Women's day is being celebrated across the globe under the slogan of equal rights, but the world continues to ignore the plight of Kashmiri women.

They urged the international community to take notice of human rights violations in the Indian held Jammu and Kashmir.

They reiterated that International women rights organizations must take disciplinary action against the occupying forces involved in usurpation of women rights in IOK.

The speakers said Indian forces assaulted nine and a half thousand Kashmiri women, "The husbands of 2200 Kashmiri women have been missing for years and they have been forced to live a life of half-widowhood", they said.

Terming the violations of women rights in IOK, speakers added that Syeda Asiya Andrabi, Fehmida Sufi, Nahida Nasreen, Hina Bashir, Naseema Bano and Insha Jan were forced to live miserable lives in Indian jails.

The female speakers said Asiya and Nilofer were killed by Indian occupiers after being molested, "It is injustice to women that there is no international disciplinary action against Indian soldiers involved in all these crimes", they commented.

Addressing the rally participants, the Kashmiri women said world should investigate the terrorism hiding behind the fake democratic face.

The speakers called on the United Nations, international human rights organizations Amnesty International and Asia Watch to take notice of the threats to humanity in occupied Kashmir and should come forward to stop India from committing atrocities.

They paid tribute to youth who were martyred in the struggle for independence in occupied Kashmir and said that millions of women in Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan feel the pain and sorrow of Kashmiri sisters.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Shaukat Javed Mir, Usman Ali Hashim, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Mehnaz Qureshi, Nisara Abbasi, Shagufta Noreen Kazmi, Maira Khan, Maryam Kashmiri, Shabnam Awan, Hasna Noor, Sajida Begum, Nuzhat Qureshi, Rukhsana Noor, Zahida Arif Habiba Majeed and others also participated in the rally.