PHMA Appreciates Duty-free Import Of Raw Material

Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

PHMA appreciates duty-free import of raw material

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) Mian Farrukh Iqbal has appreciated the government resolve to ensure duty-free import of raw material for value-added sector.

In a press release issued here Friday, he said that yarn was basic raw material for the value-added textile sector, but its domestic production had been squeezed to the minimum due to cut in the production of raw cotton.

He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country; therefore, concrete steps should be taken to enhance the production through introduction of high yielding and disease-resistant varieties of cotton. He demanded the government withdraw Custom Duty on import of cotton yarn to ensure its availability in the local market.

