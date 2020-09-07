PHMA chief impressed by National Group popularity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Mian Muhammad Idrees and Mian Muhammad Javed Iqbal played an instrumental role in organising trade and industrial community on the platform of the National Group (NG) and redress their genuine problems.

Addressing a function at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) offices, PHMA Chairman Mian Naeem Ahmad said that the National Group had become a popular movement of the business community in Faisalabad which is also being appreciated by other chambers and registered trade bodies across the country.

He said that most of the people are exploiting trade politics for their own interests, but on the other hand Mian Muhammad Idrees has set a new example of serving the business community without any personal gains.

"Instead of enjoying powers by himself, he (Mian Idrees) has been encouraging young and devoted entrepreneurs to learn to serve the business community. These young entrepreneurs are not only learning the practical intricacies of trade politics but also getting much needed experience to serve their community," Mian Naeem said.

Mian Naeem announced full support to the candidates nominated by the NG. He urged the business community of Faisalabad to support NG so that it could continue its legacy of service to the business community.