PHMA demands withdrawal of increase in electricity tariff

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has demanded immediate withdrawal of increase in electricity tariff for industrial sector to enhance national exports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has demanded immediate withdrawal of increase in electricity tariff for industrial sector to enhance national exports.

In a statement, Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Muhammad Amjad Saeed Khwaja said that provision of cheap electricity was imperative to ensure growth of industrial sector on solid and sustained foundations.

He said that electricity was a basic necessity to run wheal of industry. If its rate was increased for this sector, it would cause enhance in input cost which would reciprocally make products costlier and uncompetitive in the international markets.

He said that increase in electricity rate during peak hours would have adverse effects on industrial sector which was already jolting at the verge of collapse.

Increase of 2 hours in peak hours' duration would further aggravate the situation and put negative impact on national exports, he added.

He said that the cause of increase in electricity tariff was actually the uninterrupted power pilferage by the influential consumers. The caretaker government must take bold step to hit hard the power pilferage which had become a continuous threat for the national economy.

If the caretaker setup successfully handled this issue in addition to conducting the fair and free election, it would give an immediate relief to the industrial sector as well as the general public, he added.

He demanded of the government that it should immediately withdraw the enhanced electricity rates for the industrial sector and exempt it from the peak hours as per the earlier decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan.