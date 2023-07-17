Open Menu

PHMA Demands Withdrawal Of Increase In Electricity Tariff

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

PHMA demands withdrawal of increase in electricity tariff

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has demanded immediate withdrawal of increase in electricity tariff for industrial sector to enhance national exports

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has demanded immediate withdrawal of increase in electricity tariff for industrial sector to enhance national exports.

In a statement, Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Muhammad Amjad Saeed Khwaja said that provision of cheap electricity was imperative to ensure growth of industrial sector on solid and sustained foundations.

He said that electricity was a basic necessity to run wheal of industry. If its rate was increased for this sector, it would cause enhance in input cost which would reciprocally make products costlier and uncompetitive in the international markets.

He said that increase in electricity rate during peak hours would have adverse effects on industrial sector which was already jolting at the verge of collapse.

Increase of 2 hours in peak hours' duration would further aggravate the situation and put negative impact on national exports, he added.

He said that the cause of increase in electricity tariff was actually the uninterrupted power pilferage by the influential consumers. The caretaker government must take bold step to hit hard the power pilferage which had become a continuous threat for the national economy.

If the caretaker setup successfully handled this issue in addition to conducting the fair and free election, it would give an immediate relief to the industrial sector as well as the general public, he added.

He demanded of the government that it should immediately withdraw the enhanced electricity rates for the industrial sector and exempt it from the peak hours as per the earlier decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Supreme Court Electricity Exports Market From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival kicks off its 19th edition

Liwa Date Festival kicks off its 19th edition

30 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi scoops second silver at World Pa ..

Mohamed Alhammadi scoops second silver at World Para Athletics Championships in ..

45 minutes ago
 Power outages badly impacts business activities: N ..

Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

1 hour ago
 Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's ..

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's Maduro - Novak

1 hour ago
 Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Goo ..

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

1 hour ago
 PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

1 hour ago
North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

1 hour ago
 Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

1 hour ago
 NEPRA celebrates women leadership

NEPRA celebrates women leadership

1 hour ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city cou ..

Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city council

1 hour ago
 Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population ' ..

Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

1 hour ago
 Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan