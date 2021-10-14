PHMA elects new body

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association elected unopposed new office bearers for the period of one year 2021-22; with Shahzad Azam Khan, Abdul Rehman and Kashif Ahmed Aslam Zia as Central Chairman, Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively.

Abdul Rehman, Senior Vice-Chairman (Central) will also head the Zonal Committee (Southern Zone) as Zonal Chairman, Abdul Kadir Bilwani as Zonal Senior Vice Chairman and Faisal Arshad Shaikh as Zonal Vice Chairman, said PHMA release here on Thursday.

PHMA's Executive Committee Members elected unopposed from Southern Zone are Abdul Rehman; Mohammad Babar Khan; Saqib Bilwani; Fawad Usman; Faisal Arshad Sheikh; Ali Murtaza Panju; Irfan Zakaria Bawany. The other Executive Committee Member who shall continue their second year term are Mohammad Jawed Bilwani; Tariq Munir; Abdul Jabbar Gajiani; Bashir A.

Ghaffar; Akhtar Memon; Umair Ghulam Mohammad and Abdul Kadir Bilwani.

Kashif Ahmed Aslam Zia, Vice-Chairman (Central) will also head the Zonal Committee (Northern Zone) as Zonal Chairman and Tariq Mahmood Bhatti Zonal Vice Chairman. From Northern Zone elected PHMA Executive Committee are Kashif Ahmed Aslam Zia; Adil Butt; Syed Nahid Abbas; Naseer Ahmad Butt; Sheikh Hammad Kapoor; Moazzam Javaid; Tariq Mahmood Bhatti. The other Executive Committee Member who shall continue their second term are Shahzad Saleem Asghar; Shahzad Azam Khan; Farrukh Iqbal; Muhammad Zubair; Hafiz Rashid Mahmood; Muhammad Idress; Muhammad Rafi Sony. The successful Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members candidates were supported by the Export Development Group (EDG) headed by Muhammad Jawed Bilwani who is also the Patron-in-Chief of PHMA.

