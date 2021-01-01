UrduPoint.com
PHMA Leadership Felicitates FPCCI New Body

Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association's Central Chairman , Mohammad Riaz Ahmed and former chairmen M. Zubair Motiwala, M. Jawed Bilwani and Junaid Makda, and other office bearers of the association have felicitated newly elected body especially former president KCCI Mian Nasir Hayatt Magoo on his election as President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry for the year 2021.

In a joint message, they also congratulated Businessmen Panel in FPCCI for second consecutive victory in FPCCI elections, which is the apex trade body of the country. This depicted confidence reposed by the trade and industrial communities. They also congratulated the newly elected Senior Vice President and Vice Presidents.

They recognized that BMP under the leadership of Mian Anjum Nisar, who also served FPCCI as its president for 2020, was making the best efforts for the promotion of trade and industry, along with the welfare of the business community of the country.

" As FPCCI President in 2020, Mian Anjum Nisar served dedicatedly and robustly during the period of COVID-19 and continued holding meetings online," they noted.

PHMA leaders were confident that BMP's elected President Mian Nasser Hayatt Magoo will follow the footsteps of his predecessor Mian Anjum Nisar and would continue to take FPCCI's affiliate associations and chambers on its board in all federation matters. FPCCI elected team would ensure taking productive feedback and meaningful input from genuine stakeholders rendering best services for the economic prosperity and betterment of the country.

They assured FPCCI office bearers of their best support and cooperation to strengthen FPCCI writ and influence, and to achieve the objectives of promoting trade and industry.

