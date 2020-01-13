PHMA wants result-oriented talks to end goods transporters strike

(@FahadShabbir)

The goods transporters strike have put millions of dollars' export orders at stake, as cargo supplies remained suspended for the eighth consecutive day on Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) The goods transporters strike have put millions of dollars' export orders at stake, as cargo supplies remained suspended for the eighth consecutive day on Monday.Expressing concern over the continued strike, the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) Vice Chairman Shafique Butt observed that the strike has been hitting the exports hard, as their supplies are being interrupted by the transporters' protesting groups at the entry point of Karachi, urging the government to resolve the issue through result-oriented dialogues to the end the strike.He said that due to the strike, industrialists are facing immense difficulties in transporting goods to their business destinations whereas the national economy is also taking a hit as the strike has now also hit Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and other parts of the country.He said that the major export commodity was falling down fast while supplies of imported raw material were also not reaching the manufacturing units for the last almost one week.

Blaming both the government and opposition for the deteriorating state of economy, he said that the government as well as the opposition was indifferent towards the country's export crisis.

He said that goods transporters strike was causing great trouble to the importers, exporters and local industry, halting trade and industrial activities across the country.Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association vice chairman lamented that the strike was resulting in scarcity of transport vehicles and containers for the export-oriented industry, which was subsequently affecting shipments all over the country.He voiced fear that if the strike was not called off, exports worth millions of Dollars could be affected on a daily basis, which would deal a major blow to the government's goal of enhancing exports to narrow the trade gap.

He said supply of cargo meant for export from Karachi and Bin Qasim ports has been suspended owing to the strike. He said supply of imported goods, including industrial machinery, has been suspended as well.As per estimates, over 300,000 goods transport vehicles run across the country, while over 17000 cargo vehicles run from Karachi to upcountry daily.