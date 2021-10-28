UrduPoint.com

PHMA Welcomes Assurance About Reducing Import Duty On Yarn

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:07 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries, Production and Investment Abdul Razaq Dawood Thursday promised reducing import duty on yarn, in a zoom meeting held here

This was stated by Zonal Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Export Association (PHMA) Mian Kashif Zia.

He welcomed the decision of curtailing import duty on yarn for the textile sector and said that this step would help to reduce the prices of yarn, its availability and to control the speculations.

He said that presently, the prices of yarn were out of control due to which uncertainty was prevailing in the market and export orders were disturbing.

He appreciated the efforts of Adviser to PM Abdul Razaq Dawood who had always tried to resolve problems of value added textile sector on priority basis.

He hoped that notification about reduction in import duty on yarn will be issued soon.

The zoom meeting was also attended by the Central Chairman PHMA Shahzad Azam Khan, for Chairman PHMA Javed Bilvani, former Chairma PREGMA Ijaz Khokhar, former President FCCI Syed Zia Alamdar and other industrialists.

