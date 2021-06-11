UrduPoint.com
PHMA Welcomes Federal Budget Warmly

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:11 PM

Former senior vice chairman of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA), Mian Kashif Zia, has warmly welcomed the federal budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22 and termed it business-friendly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Former senior vice chairman of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA), Mian Kashif Zia, has warmly welcomed the federal budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22 and termed it business-friendly.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said that the government had focused on SME sector to provide maximum relief and the step would help the SME sector to make progress by leaps and bounds.

He said that large manufacturing sector was already flourishing due to government steps and now the government had announced incentives for the SME sector. This is the historic steps of the PTI government for the SME sector to increase its productivity as well as national exports.

He said that the PTI government, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is committed to transforming Pakistan into a real developed and prosperous state like Riyasat-e-Madina.

In this connection, the government has not only provided maximum relief to common man but also abolished duty on 164 textile items. This step would help increase textile exports of the country. Resultantly, textile sector would fetch maximum forex for Pakistan and play a major role in national development.

The government has also provided relief to other industries, especially IT sector and declared it zero-rated and government's step would help increase IT productivity and its exports manifolds, he addedHe also thanked to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen and his team over abolishment of regularity duty on cotton and yarn as it was the long-standing demand of value-added sector.

The government's step will decrease hardships of this sector manifolds and now it will not only increase its exports but also compete the rivals in international markets easily, he added.

