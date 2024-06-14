PHMH Thanks Saudi Counterpart For Special Arrangements Of Pilgrimage Train This Year
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Head of Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission Brigadier Jamil Ahmed Lakhair Friday thanked Saudi counterpart for arranging up to the mark transport arrangements for hujjaj this year where high-speed train facilities were being provided to all pilgrimage from Mina to Arafat.
Talking to ptv news channel, he said Pakistan government has better coordination with the Saudi authorities to serve Hujjaj and this year's Hajj will be more comfortable than the previous one.
"We are happy with the special attention of the Saudi Hajj minister for the convenience of Pakistani pilgrims, he said, adding, due to these smooth train operations our pilgrims expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi authorities".
He also praised the Saudi government's security and safety measures and other services for pilgrims, adding, pilgrim who performed Hajj for the first time are also impressed by huge facilities and services of Hajj mission in Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom’s air ambulance service is also remarkable step to reach patients in various locations quickly, provide specialized emergency medical services, and transport patients to specialized health facilities within a short period of
time, he added.
A specialized supervisory medical team monitors and evaluates the health status of the transferred pilgrims throughout the journey is also being ensured their safety and well-being of hujjaj, he mentioned.
He further highlighted that the Saudi Arabian scouts association has upgraded its volunteer services for Hajj pilgrims, utilizing technology to improve guidance and support for those who may become lost in the holy sites which is appreciable.
PHMH also emphasized the importance of strengthening and safeguarding the immune system to protect pilgrims, adding,
He said PHM also providing mobile app services which is providing alerts to pilgrims, a distress call function, weather updates, help to determine the direction to face the Kaaba for prayer, and prayer timings.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Upper House witnesses mix reaction over budget 2024-253 seconds ago
-
,,,8 seconds ago
-
Two held with narcotics20 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper fined for refusing to submit fine, bullying magistrate20 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves Rs3.056 trillion budget for next fiscal year 2024-2520 minutes ago
-
High prices of animals push people towards ‘Ijtamai Qurbani’1 hour ago
-
Five-day training workshop on freedom of expression and reporting skills concludes1 hour ago
-
Dera Police busted gang of inter-provincial robbers1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today1 hour ago
-
Education ministry to start advance learner course for ICT colleges1 hour ago
-
Google team to visit Pakistan soon for cooperation in education, tech field2 hours ago
-
ANF seizes 1784 kg drugs; arrests eight accused2 hours ago