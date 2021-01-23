UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHO Arrest 12 Criminals

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

PHO arrest 12 criminals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Patrolling Police Faisalabad region arrested 12 accused, including eight proclaimed offenders, on Saturday.

According to the PHP spokesperson, teams arrested eight proclaimed offenders and two others for using fake registration number plates.

The teams also held two accused and recovered two Kalashnikovs, a rifle and several roundsfrom their possession. They also held four drug pushers and seized 52 liters of liquor.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Philippine Peso

Recent Stories

Muhammad Imran fined 40 per cent match-fee for sho ..

27 minutes ago

Free medical camp organized at Press Club

28 minutes ago

PTI's promise to fix institutions being fulfilled: ..

29 minutes ago

Reconstruction work on cemetery, place for funeral ..

29 minutes ago

Missiles Launched Toward Baghdad Airport, No Casua ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 14 more lives, infects 767 more pe ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.