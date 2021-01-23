PHO arrest 12 criminals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Patrolling Police Faisalabad region arrested 12 accused, including eight proclaimed offenders, on Saturday.

According to the PHP spokesperson, teams arrested eight proclaimed offenders and two others for using fake registration number plates.

The teams also held two accused and recovered two Kalashnikovs, a rifle and several roundsfrom their possession. They also held four drug pushers and seized 52 liters of liquor.