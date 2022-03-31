UrduPoint.com

Phosphorus Fertilizers Production Increase 6.1 Pc In 7 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 06:22 PM

The production of phosphorus fertilizers in the country during first 07 months of current financial year increased by 6.1 percent as compared to the output of the corresponding period last year

During the period from July-January, 2021-22, the output of phosphorus fertilizers were recoded at 465,048 metric tons as against the production of 439,048 metric tons of same period last year.

However, the output of nitrogenous fertilizers decreased by 1.5 percent as it was recoded at over 1.917 million in first 07 months of current financial year as against the production of 1.946 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

On month on month basis, the local production of phosphorus fertilizers grew by 117.7 percent, where as nitrogen fertilizers increased by 21.

3 percent respectively.

In January, 2022 over 68,194 metric tons of phosphorus fertilizers produced as compared the production of 31,330 tons and nitrogen fertilizer output was recorded at 298,945 metric tons as against 245,945 metric tons of the same months of last year.

It may be recalled that the overall output of LSMI was increased by 3.9 percent during the period from July-January 2021-22 as compared to same period last year. The LSMI output was increased by 6.3 percent for January, 2022 as compared to January, 2021 and 7.9 percent if compared to December 2021.

During the period from July-January 2021-22 the output of textile, food, beverages, tobacco, chemicals, automobiles, iron, steel products, leather products, paper and paperboard increased, while it decreased in non metallic mineral products, fertilizers, electronics and rubber products.

