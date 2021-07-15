PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in two years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) had conducted 920 liver and kidney transplants in the previous two years.

This was disclosed in a two years performance report released by the PHOTA here on Wednesday.

According to Director General PHOTA Dr Murtaza, overall 97 bone marrow transplants and 512 Cornea transplants were performed in the same period. As many as 21 public and private hospitals were performing transplants in Punjab.

He said the PHOTA was being developed on modern lines as per vision of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Dr Murtaza said that 52 transplant surgeons had been registered in the province and groups involved in illegal trade of human organs were being dealt with an iron hand. He said that during the last month, two persons were sentenced on action by the PHOTA and proceedings were underway against 26 persons.

Dr Murtaza said sub-offices had been set up in Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, adding that the Organ Procurement Cell had been set up at the General Hospital and recently the PHOTA had signed an agreement for verification of donors.